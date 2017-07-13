You can rent this Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin for your next vacation

Chicago loves its Frank Lloyd Wright. The Prairie School architect’s homes and other designs—like the Bach House, Unity Temple and Wright’s own home and studio in Oak Park—are among the city’s most popular tourist destinations (for visitors and residents alike). So FLW fans will surely be interested to know that one of Wright’s distinctive designs is now available for vacation rentals in southwest Wisconsin.

The Kinney House, designed in 1951, uses a “diamond module” plan, with parallelogram-shaped rooms made up of 60– and 120-degree angles. The three-bedroom, three-bath home in Lancaster, Wisconsin, 50 miles southwest of Taliesin and a four-hour drive from Chicago, is still owned by members of the family for whom it was built and is well preserved. It's available for rental on PlansMatter, a Minneapolis-based startup focused on vacation rentals of architectural significance, for $395 a night plus a flat cleaning fee of $120. Compared to the Bach House’s $1,495 per night rate, that’s a steal. Check out more photos of the Kinney House below.

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

Photograph courtesy PlansMatter

