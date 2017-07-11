You can take a tour of a 200-square-foot tiny house this weekend

Ever think you have just too much space? Living in a big city, you’re probably in the minority there. Regardless, it’s always fun to gawk at the three-dimensional, immersive puzzles that are tiny houses. You’ll have that very opportunity on Sunday, when the NESTEA Tiny House visits Chicago. The NESTEA folks will be offering free tours of the 200-square-foot house from 7am to 1pm on Sunday, July 16 in Butler Field in Grant Park. So don’t worry—you’ll have plenty of time to see the house, then head over to the Pitchfork Music Festival.

The house, with less than half the square footage of a Chicago studio apartment, apparently fits five people comfortably. It includes a fold-down kitchen table, a convertible living room couch (so spacious!) and plenty more hidden, ingenious storage spots. Check out photos of the space here:

Photograph: Craig Barritt

Photograph: Craig Barritt

Photograph: Craig Barritt

Photograph: Craig Barritt

Swing by the NESTEA Tiny House on Sunday to be inspired to use your space more efficiently. Who knows, maybe you'll decide to make the plunge to live in a tiny house of your very own.

