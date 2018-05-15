A Never Nude meetup is coming to Navy Pier to promote ‘Arrested Development’ season 5

Attention Never Nudes: Get your finest cutoff jeans ready for Saturday. In preparation for the release of a new season of Arrested Development later this month, Netflix is hosting a gathering of Never Nudes at Navy Pier on Saturday, May 20.

AD character Tobias Fünke was revealed to be a Never Nude in the first season of the show, way back in 2003. And though the condition—a crippling fear of being naked that Tobias combats by wearing tight-fitting jorts at all times, even in the shower—isn’t yet recognized in the DSM-IV, the Netflix marketing team trusts that there are other sufferers in the Chicago area who would be willing to convene for mutual support and Arrested Development swag.

Never Nudes are asked to meet at the Navy Pier Ben & Jerry’s from 11:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday. And if you’re also moved to blue yourself, even better. (Perhaps some actual members of Chicago’s Blue Man Group cast will attend, but we wouldn’t count on it.) Similar Never Nude meetings are scheduled this weekend in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Francisco; the first was held in Austin this past weekend.

Attention Texas Never Nudes: We're in Austin! There are dozens of us! pic.twitter.com/Yp3D5BiLwt — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 12, 2018

The first eight episodes of Arrested Development season five are scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 29, just over five years after the streaming service released season four. The back half of the new season will become available at a later date. Tobias’s alter ego, David Cross, will appear at the Chicago Theatre on Friday, June 1, as part of the Onion Comedy and Arts Festival.