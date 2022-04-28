A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is headed to Navy Pier

Chicago's home to no shortage of themed mini-golf courses, from the itty-bitty urban landscapes at City Mini Golf in Maggie Daley Park to bird-shaped obstacles at Douglass 18 within Douglass Park—and starting this summer, mini golf enthusiasts can try to hit a hole-in-one among beloved cartoon characters at a Pixar-themed course that's coming to to Navy Pier.

Dubbed Pixar Putt, the pop-up mini-golf experience spans 18 interactive holes inspired by Pixar movies like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, Inside Out and more. Previous iterations of the pop-up in cities like San Antonio and Houston have included everything from a cheese-and-baguette hole that takes its cue from Ratatouille to a faux waterfall topped with a mini version of the house from Up.

The pop-up will debut at Polk Bros Park (600 E Grand Ave) on May 28; hours are Monday–Friday from noon–10pm and Saturday–Sunday from 10am–10pm, with last entry at 8:30pm seven days a week. Bring the little ones for putt-putt during the day—if you want a slightly more adult experience (or as adult as a kids movie-themed mini golf course can be, anyway), grab tickets for Pixar Putt After Dark, the evening sessions for patrons 18 and older that run Thursday–Friday from 7–10pm. Tickets are pricier than nearby mini-golf courses at $33–$35 for adults and $28–$30 for kids under 12, but you can save some cash by opting for a $99 four-person family pack.

Ready to putt-putt to infinity and beyond? Tickets are available now on the Pixar Putt website. And if you need convincing, take a look through photos of the course below.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixar Putt

Photograph: Courtesy Pixar Putt

Photograph: Courtesy Pixar Putt

