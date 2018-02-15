AURA AURA pop-up brings energy portraits to the Ace Hotel

Have you noticed your Instagram feed looking a little, um, rainbow today? You can thank AURA AURA for that—the Detroit-based energy portrait practice set up shop in the Ace Hotel’s gallery space today and will stick around through Friday, February 16. We stopped by to learn about the buzzy event (and maybe to get a snapshot of our current energy, too).

Creative Eileen Lee uses the Aura Cam 6000 to capture your energy in that exact moment. You sit down in front of the camera and put your hands on metal plates that sense your vibrations; those vibrations are translated into light. “Our hands and feet are a full map of our body,” Lee explains. The camera captures different kinds of energy in different colors, and the finished product is a wild-looking rainbow selfie.

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Your $37 reading comes with, of course, a Polaroid-style snapshot of your aura, an informational card for aura literacy, and an explainer from Lee herself on what, exactly, is going on here. If that’s not enough for you, AURA AURA has an extensive energy color guide online.

AURA AURA has also ventured to Pittsburgh for a similar pop-up event. Lee told us she’s noticed patterns in aura photos from city to city. For example, Detroiters exude red energies, while she found a lot of white energies in Pittsburgh. She’s not prepared to draw any conclusions on that front quite yet, though.

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Apparently, aura readings are in high demand in Chicago—the two-day pop-up at the Ace Hotel is already completely booked. That said, Lee says she plans to return to the city sometime this spring. Follow AURA AURA on Instagram at @weareauraaura to stay up on the energy reader's whereabouts.

