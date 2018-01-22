Billy Joel is playing Wrigley Field for the fifth summer in a row

Prepare to hear the strains of "Uptown Girl" emanating from Wrigley Field once again this summer, because Billy Joel is coming back to town. This morning, the singer-songwriter announced that he'll be headlining the Friendly Confines on Friday, September 7. It'll be his fifth consecutive summer performance at Wrigley Field and his seventh time headlining the North Side ballpark.

As impressive as Joel's streak at Wrigley is, it doesn't hold a candle to his ongoing monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. The 68-year-old just scheduled his 100th show at the venue on July 18—he was obviously serious about his "New York State of Mind."

Joel joins an already-stacked lineup of summer concerts at Wrigley Field, including appearances by the Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Journey and Def Leppard. Here's hoping that the field hosts at least one female performer this summer, so that Lady Gaga doesn't become the first and last woman to headline the venue.

If you want to snag tickets to see Joel at Wrigley, you'll need to act fast—all of his previous shows at the venue have sold out quickly. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 29 at 10am via the Cubs website.

