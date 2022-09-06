Chicago
Timeout

Two boys pose in front of a Benny the Bull sculpture at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Check out photos from the first-ever Bulls Fest in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls hosted a two-day street festival for fans ahead of the team’s upcoming season.

Jesus J. Montero
Bulls Fest, an inaugural two-day street festival hosted by the Chicago Bulls, drew thousands of Bulls Nation fans to the United Center over Labor Day weekend. 

Chicago House and juke music played throughout the weekend in between live performances, 3-on-3 basketball tournaments and family-friendly games centered around the Bulls. In true Chicago fashion, fun scrimmages turned into serious games for bragging rights. More than 100 artists displayed the impact the Bulls have made in art, community, sports and pop culture in The Art of the Game, an exhibition inside of the United Center. And following a Saturday night headlining set from Chicago-born rapper Da Brat, Chicago’s own G Herbo—a progenitor of Chicago Drill music and hip-hop heavyweight—closed off the second night of a weekend of live music and performances. Take a look through photos from the fest below and get ready for yet another basketball season still to come.  

G Herbo at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
A group of kids play a game of basketball at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
Michael Jordan statue at the United Center
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
A man in a Bulls jersey holds a baby in a Bulls jersey on his shoulders during Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
A person holds a sandwich at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
A person playing cornhole toss at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
People move throughout an art gallery at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
A Benny the Bull statue at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
People try to shoot a basket during a game at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
Two people play large-scale Jenga at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
People playing basketball at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero
The crowd at G Herbo at Bulls Fest
Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

