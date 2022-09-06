Check out photos from the first-ever Bulls Fest in Chicago

Bulls Fest, an inaugural two-day street festival hosted by the Chicago Bulls, drew thousands of Bulls Nation fans to the United Center over Labor Day weekend.

Chicago House and juke music played throughout the weekend in between live performances, 3-on-3 basketball tournaments and family-friendly games centered around the Bulls. In true Chicago fashion, fun scrimmages turned into serious games for bragging rights. More than 100 artists displayed the impact the Bulls have made in art, community, sports and pop culture in The Art of the Game, an exhibition inside of the United Center. And following a Saturday night headlining set from Chicago-born rapper Da Brat, Chicago’s own G Herbo—a progenitor of Chicago Drill music and hip-hop heavyweight—closed off the second night of a weekend of live music and performances. Take a look through photos from the fest below and get ready for yet another basketball season still to come.

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero