Chicago holiday tradition Christkindlmarket has been canceled

Bad news for anyone who was still holding out hopes of sipping spiced wine from a boot mug in Daley Plaza this winter: Christkindlmarket, the annual holiday market usually hosted downtown and in Wrigleyville, has officially been canceled. In place of the the in-person event, vendors that usually participate in the German-themed Christmas market will sell their products online beginning on November 1.

The announcement, which was first reported by the Chicago Tribune, isn't surprising—large events are still banned under Phase 4 re-opening rules—but deals a blow to Chicago's holiday tourism, as the market typically draws more than one million visitors each year. While we can't see a full list of vendors or online events yet, organizers promised a virtual experience that attempts to match the holiday spirit of the in-person market.

“This year, people from all around the nation will be able to enjoy the beloved tradition from the comfort and safety of their homes through the first-ever virtual Christkindlmarket 'Home for the Holidays,' featuring an online marketplace, family-friendly events, and fun interactive activities,” organizers wrote on the website.

Are you already dreaming of whipping up Glühwein and spiced nuts at home? Pre-ordering for the market opened today—you can take a sneak peek at some gift packages available here.

Most popular on Time Out

- City of Chicago shares new rules for outdoor dining this winter

- This Lincoln Park arcade bar is hosting a drive-thru haunted house in its alley

- ZooLights will still illuminate Lincoln Park this year, but you’ll have to pay admission to get in

- Two award-winning chefs are opening a nostalgia-driven sandwich shop in a former Logan Square bar

- 6 places in the Midwest that look like they could be in Europe

Share the story