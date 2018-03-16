Former FBI director James Comey will appear with the Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival will host a lecture by former FBI Director James Comey for an event at the Harris Theater on April 20, the festival announced this week. It’s one of nearly a dozen live appearances around the country for Comey, whose firing by President Trump last May is a big part of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, pegged to the April 17 release of Comey’s highly anticipated book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

Comey, a former U.S. Attorney who served as Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush before being appointed to the FBI post by President Barack Obama, is also scheduled to make a number of national TV appearances in the days before his Chicago event, including a 20/20 interview by George Stephanopoulos on April 15 and a spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 17. Tickets for the Chicago Humanities Festival lecture ($60, CHF members $45, students and teachers $35, all including a copy of A Higher Loyalty) will go on sale to festival members March 22 and to the general public March 28 (tickets.chicagohumanities.org or by phone at 312-605-8444).

