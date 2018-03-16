  • News
Former FBI director James Comey will appear with the Chicago Humanities Festival

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday March 16 2018, 11:17am

Photograph: courtesy Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival will host a lecture by former FBI Director James Comey for an event at the Harris Theater on April 20, the festival announced this week. It’s one of nearly a dozen live appearances around the country for Comey, whose firing by President Trump last May is a big part of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, pegged to the April 17 release of Comey’s highly anticipated book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

Comey, a former U.S. Attorney who served as Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush before being appointed to the FBI post by President Barack Obama, is also scheduled to make a number of national TV appearances in the days before his Chicago event, including a 20/20 interview by George Stephanopoulos on April 15 and a spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 17. Tickets for the Chicago Humanities Festival lecture ($60, CHF members $45, students and teachers $35, all including a copy of A Higher Loyalty) will go on sale to festival members March 22 and to the general public March 28 (tickets.chicagohumanities.org or by phone at 312-605-8444).

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 578 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

