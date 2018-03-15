FYI: You can’t bring your own booze to these Millennium Park events this summer

Chicagoans can expect longer lines and increased security measures at Millennium Park concerts and events this summer, according to city officials. The City and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications will execute bag checks for all shows at Pritzker Pavilion, activate a security perimeter around the park and prohibit outside booze for certain events.

“In the wake of terror attacks in major cities and entertainment venues across the globe, the City’s public safety officials have reassessed and strengthened the security measures [at Millennium Park],” says OEMC executive director Alicia Tate-Nadeau in a press release.

Running from May through September, the Jay Pritzker Pavilion will host more than 80 free events this summer, including movies, concerts, festivals and cultural happenings. The security measures are in place to eliminate firearms, knives and other weapons from entering the premises. Outside alcohol will be prohibited from the events with the highest attendance, so be sure to check out the list below before you show up with a Nebuchadnezzar of rosé. (And yes, you’ll still be able to buy adult beverages from vendors within the park for these events.)

May 26: House Music Festival

June 3: Bon Iver

June 8–10: Blues Fest

June 17: Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

June 24: Chicago Mariachi Fest

July 4: Grant Park Music Festival Independence Day Salute

August 9: Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

August 13: Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert

August 29–September 2: Chicago Jazz Fest

The bottom line: Show up early and expect delays. And for the love of picnicking in the park, please be kind to the security personnel keeping you safe.