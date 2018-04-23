Here are the nominations for the 2018 Non-Equity Jeff Awards

The Joseph Jefferson Committee announced the nominees this morning for this year’s 45th annual Non-Equity Wing awards, honoring productions that opened between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Griffin Theatre Company led the nominations with 14, split between its productions of the musicals Ragtime (which scored 10 nods, the most of any single show) and Violet (with four). (Both shows were directed by Scott Weinstein, who will compete with himself in the direction of a musical category.)

Pride Films & Plays came in with 11 nominations spread across four different productions (The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier, The Nance, Yank! and Perfect Arrangement), tying with Steep Theatre, which split its 11 nominations between the plays Lela & Co. and The Invisible Hand.

One major change for the Jeffs in this round: The performance categories are no longer divided along a gender binary. There will be four acting categories (principal role and supporting, musical and play), each with at least 10 nominees of all genders and two recipients. A representative for the Joseph Jefferson Awards Committee confirmed that this category change will also apply to the Equity Awards going forward beginning when those nominations are announced in August; the committee will re-evaluate this change in two years.

The Non-Equity Jeff Awards will be presented June 11 at the Athenaeum Theatre. The complete list of nominations follows.

Ensemble

Ideation, Jackalope Theatre Company

Insurrection: Holding History, Stage Left Theatre

Into the Empty Sky, Trap Door Theatre

Mother of the Dark Water, MPAACT

Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery, Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Production—Musical



Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Marie Christine, BoHo Theatre

Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Violet, Griffin Theatre Company

Production—Play



Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Ideation, Jackalope Theatre Company

Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

The Invisible Hand, Steep Theatre Company

The Light, The New Colony



Director—Musical



Fred Anzevino, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Lili-Anne Brown, Marie Christine, BoHo Theatre

Spencer Neiman, Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Scott Weinstein, Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Scott Weinstein, Violet, Griffin Theatre Company

Director—Play



Audrey Francis, The Invisible Hand, Steep Theatre Company

Margaret Knapp, Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Toma Langston, The Light, The New Colony

Gus Menary, Ideation, Jackalope Theatre Company

Robin Witt, Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role—Musical

Kyrie Courter (Marie Christine), Marie Christine, BoHo Theatre

Max DeTogne (Clyde), Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Desiree Gonzalez (Bonnie), Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Matthew Huston (Stu), Yank! A World War II Love Story, Pride Films and Plays

Jacquelyne Jones (Mrs. Lovett), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nicole Laurenzi (Violet), Violet, Griffin Theatre Company

Laura McClain (Mother), Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Jason Richards (Tateh), Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Dani Shay (Young Albert), The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier, Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays

Philip Torre (Sweeney Todd), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Denzel Tsopnang (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.), Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role—Play

Lucy Carapetyan (Josephine), Nice Girl, Raven Theatre Company

Alexandra Fisher (Judith Covey), Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Jeffery Owen Freelon Jr. (Rashad), The Light, The New Colony

Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Lela), Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

Vince Kracht (Chauncey), The Nance, Pride Films and Plays

John Mossman (Peck), How I Learned to Drive, The Artistic Home

Tiffany Oglesby (Genesis), The Light, The New Colony

Sara Pavlak McGuire (Sarah), Time Stands Still, AstonRep Theatre Company

Joel Reitsma (Nick), The Invisible Hand, Steep Theatre Company

Alejandro Tey (Mace), The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Red Theater Chicago

Michael B. Woods (Cyrano), Cyrano, BoHo Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role—Musical



Stephen Allen (Flick), Violet, Griffin Theatre Company

Gina Francesca (Hetaira), Lysistrata Jones, Refuge Theatre Project

Veronica Garza (Lisa), A New Brain, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Emily Goldberg (Shelby), The Spitfire Grill, Refuge Theatre Project

Nicole Michelle Haskins (Effy), The Spitfire Grill, Refuge Theatre Project

Molly LeCaptain (Louise / Radio Singers), Yank! A World War II Love Story, Pride Films and Plays

John Marshall Jr. (Artie), Yank! A World War II Love Story, Pride Films and Plays

Billy Rude (Jeffrey), The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier, Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays

Katherine Thomas (Sarah), Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Missy Wise (Blanche), Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Performer in a Supporting Role—Play

Owais Ahmed (Bashir), The Invisible Hand, Steep Theatre Company

Chris Chmelik (Man), Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

Gregory Fenner (Dubby), Megastasis, Eclipse Theatre Company

Bryce Gangel (Robin), 1980 (Or Why I'm Voting for John Anderson), Jackalope Theatre Company

Kelli Harrington (Barbara Grant), Perfect Arrangement, Pride Films and Plays

Renee Lockett (Bernadette), Surely Goodness and Mercy, Redtwist Theatre

Stella Martin (Sherry), Nice Girl, Raven Theatre Company

RjW Mays (Phaedra), Kingdom, Broken Nose Theatre

Andrew Neftali Perez (Norte), Water & Power, UrbanTheater Company

Kathleen Ruhl (Daphne), I Saw My Neighbor on the Train and I Didn’t Even Smile, Redtwist Theatre

New Musical

Preston Max Allen, Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Musical Parody), Underscore Theatre Company

David Cerda, Lady X: The Musical, Hell in a Handbag Productions

Jay Paul Deratany, Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden, The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier, Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays

New Play

Shepsu Aakhu, Never the Milk and Honey, MPAACT

Patricia Cotter, 1980 (Or Why I'm Voting for John Anderson), Jackalope Theatre Company

Michael Allen Harris, Kingdom, Broken Nose Theatre

Douglas Post, Forty-Two Stories, City Lit Theater Company

Lloyd Suh, Franklinland, Jackalope Theatre Company

Loy A. Webb, The Light, The New Colony

Music Direction



John Cockerill, Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Jermaine Hill and Ellen Morris, Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Robert Ollis, Yank! A World War II Love Story, Pride Films and Plays

Jeremy Ramey, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jon Schneidman, The Spitfire Grill, Refuge Theatre Project

Choreography



William Carlos Angulo, Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Breon Arzell, Marie Christine, BoHo Theatre

Kevin Bellie, Bullets Over Broadway, NightBlue Performing Arts

Jenna Schoppe, Yank! A World War II Love Story, Pride Films and Plays

Shanna VanDerwerker, Lysistrata Jones, Refuge Theatre Project

Fight Choreography



Jon Beal, Cyrano, BoHo Theatre

David Blixt, Her Majesty’s Will, Lifeline Theatre

Kyle Encinas, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Red Theater Chicago

Original Music in a Play



Jesse Case, Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Red Clay, Desta Sound, Never the Milk and Honey, MPAACT

Jeffrey Levin, Her Majesty’s Will, Lifeline Theatre

Mike Mazzocca, Into the Empty Sky, Trap Door Theatre

Nicholas Tonozzi, Round Heads and Pointed Heads, Red Tape Theatre

Sound Design

Jesse Case, Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Thomas Dixon, The Invisible Hand, Steep Theatre Company

Justin Glombicki, In the Soundless Awe, Saltbox Theatre Collective

Morgan Lake, Pillars of the Community, Strawdog Theatre Company

Michael J. Patrick, Bonnie & Clyde, Kokandy Productions

Costume Design



Beth Laske-Miller, Shockheaded Peter, Black Button Eyes Productions

Bill Morey, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

John Nasca, The Nance, Pride Films and Plays

Rachel Sypniewski, Ragtime, Griffin Theatre Company

Zachery Wagner, The School for Lies, The Artistic Home



Lighting Design

Heather Gilbert, Marie Christine, BoHo Theatre

John Kelly, Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

James Kolditz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV, Cyrano, BoHo Theatre

Brandon Wardell, Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

Scenic Design

Jeffrey D. Kmiec, American Hero, First Floor Theater

Eric Luchen, Foxfinder, Interrobang Theatre Project

Joe Schermoly, Lela & Co., Steep Theatre Company

Ray Toler, Choir Boy, Raven Theatre Company

John Wilson, The Light, The New Colony

