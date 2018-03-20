Here’s how to score a free cheeseburger at M Burger tomorrow

Chicago-born M Burger is celebrating its eighth birthday on Wednesday, March 21 with a very rewarding goody bag. Visit any location to cash in on a free cheeseburger with any purchase. (And yeah, fries count.) They'll even toss in a complimentary mini ice cream cone to sweeten the deal. If you're looking to score a mostly free lunch, head to one of M Burger's six locations in the city and 'burbs:

- The Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street

- River North at 5 West Ontario Street

- Water Tower Place at 835 North Michigan Avenue

- Streeterville at 161 East Huron Street

- Skokie at 3654 West Touhy Avenue

- Aurora at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard

If one burger won't satisfy your cravings, enter to win free M Burger for a year by texting "Birthday" to 70717 between now and noon tomorrow; the winner will be notified on March 22 at 4pm. In the meantime, savor your free cheeseburger and contemplate what you'd do with all those patties if you won.