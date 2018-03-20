  • News
Here’s how to score a free cheeseburger at M Burger tomorrow

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday March 20 2018, 12:40pm

Photograph: Lindsay Widdel
M Burger Birthday

Chicago-born M Burger is celebrating its eighth birthday on Wednesday, March 21 with a very rewarding goody bag. Visit any location to cash in on a free cheeseburger with any purchase. (And yeah, fries count.) They'll even toss in a complimentary mini ice cream cone to sweeten the deal. If you're looking to score a mostly free lunch, head to one of M Burger's six locations in the city and 'burbs:

- The Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street
- River North at 5 West Ontario Street
- Water Tower Place at 835 North Michigan Avenue
- Streeterville at 161 East Huron Street
- Skokie at 3654 West Touhy Avenue 
- Aurora at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard

If one burger won't satisfy your cravings, enter to win free M Burger for a year by texting "Birthday" to 70717 between now and noon tomorrow; the winner will be notified on March 22 at 4pm. In the meantime, savor your free cheeseburger and contemplate what you'd do with all those patties if you won.

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

