Here’s how to score a free doughnut at Stan’s tomorrow

If you’re in need of a sugar-infused pick-me-up tomorrow morning, we have just the thing. Stan’s Donuts will be handing out free glazed doughnuts with purchase on Tuesday, February 27 to celebrate its fourth anniversary in the city. The pastry purveyor has eight locations in Chicago, including storefronts in Wicker Park, West Loop, South Loop and Streeterville.

The California-born empire was introduced to Chicagoans in 2014 and has since kept city dwellers coming back for Biscoff pockets, blueberry old fashioneds and stellar gluten-free confections. Back in its inaugural year, we even sampled 26 of Stan’s daily offerings in order to determine the very best flavors, which still hold true today.

Celebrate Stan’s continued presence in Chicago’s busy dough scene with a free glazed doughnut with purchase tomorrow at any of the Chicagoland locations. Trying to get your money’s worth? We recommend ordering a standard doughnut ($1.85), iced tea ($1.95) or a bagel ($1.49). Of course, you’ll surely be a hero if you splurge on a box for your office instead.