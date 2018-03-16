Here’s what the massive new Lincoln Yards development could look like

If you've gone for a drive on the Kennedy Expressway recently, you've probably noticed the giant billboard promoting Lincoln Yards, the new development that's being constructed on the former site of the A. Finkl & Sons Steel plant. With a price tag for redevelopment that could clock in at as much as $10 billion, the 70-acre property is being eyed as one of 10 potential sites for Amazon's HQ2 if the internet retailer narrows down its list of finalists and picks Chicago.

With or without Amazon, Lincoln Yards is moving forward and slowly revealing its plans for the Chicago River-adjacent land. Though Sterling Bay has previously floated ideas like a giant sports stadium, our latest look at the vision for the development seems a bit more realistic (and probably not as dependent on the funding that a company like Amazon could provide).

A new batch of renderings released by developers Sterling Bay and architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill gives a better idea of what the development could look like when it's finished. The images below depict a skate park and climbing wall tucked beneath the Kennedy Expressway; a dog park with what appears to be a miniature dog-themed version of Chicago's Crowne Fountain installation; an extension of the 606 trail; and a relocated version of Metra's Clybourn Station located within the development.

Look even closer at the renderings and you'll spot some familiar Chicago businesses, such as Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Foxtrot, Intelligentsia, Au Cheval and Federales Tacos & Tequila. None of these businesses has formally announced its intention to open a location in Lincoln Yards, but the list of names give you a pretty good idea of the caliber of retailers that the developer hopes to attract.

Of course, developers Sterling Bay will have to gain zoning approval and the blessings of 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins before moving ahead with the project. There's no start date in place and work on Lincoln Yards will almost certainly take several years, so consider these renderings a glimpse at a possible (and likely distant) future for a huge tract of land on the North Side.

Illustration: Courtesy Sterling Bay/Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

