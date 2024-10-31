Just a few weeks after the official wrap-up of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, we are here to tell you all about registering for next year's iteration of the run, set to take place on October 12, 2025.

Before we delve into the details, here is a reminder that those interested in The Distance Series—a three-race challenge that requires participants to finish the runs in the span of one year and, therefore, automatically be registered into the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon—should sign up for the program early, before spots fill up. Read more about that right here.

How to register for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The application window for next year's race is now open and will remain so until Thursday, November 21 at 2pm.

Keep in mind that the registration involves a non-guaranteed entry drawing and a series of guaranteed entry application.

Cost of entry for United States runners is $245. That price jumps to $255 for those who live outside of the United States.

How to qualify for a guaranteed entry into the 2025 marathon, according to NBC:

Time qualifiers who have met the event’s age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s High Performance Division

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years

Registered participants who cancelled their 2024 entry

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program

Runners who completed the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series by finishing the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon

How to sign up for a non-guaranteed entry into the 2025 marathon: