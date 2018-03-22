March for our Lives Chicago: Here’s what you need to know

Chicagoans will take the streets again this weekend as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations called March for our Lives. The events are being organized by students who are concerned for their safety in the wake of numerous mass shootings and unchecked gun violence. Protestors are hoping to send a message to local and national politicians that the nation's current gun control system poses a threat to the lives of innocent people and that action needs to be taken. Here's what you need to know if you're hoping to join the thousands of people expected to participate in March for our Lives Chicago.

What is March for our Lives?

March for our Lives is part of a national series of demonstrations, rallies and marches (including a march on Washington, D.C.) that seek to put an end to gun violence and mass shootings in the United States. The group was formed in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, by students who survived the tragic act of violence. The march welcomes fellow students as well as anyone who demands a permanent solution to gun violence.

When is March for our Lives Chicago?

The Chicago edition of March for our Lives will take place on Saturday, March 24 at 11am.

Where is March for our Lives Chicago?

The event will begin with a rally in Union Park which will feature a lineup of performers and speakers. The rally will be followed by a march throughout the surrounding area (an official route has not yet been announced).

How do I get to March for our Lives Chicago?

The easiest way to reach Union Park is to take the Green Line to the Ashland station—the CTA is expanding Green Line service on Saturday, March 24 to accommodate individuals traveling to the demonstration. The 9 Ashland bus will be rerouted due to road closures around the park, so plan accordingly.

What can I bring to March for our Lives Chicago?

Attendees are being encouraged to bring signs, but it is unclear if signs on sticks and poles are being discouraged (as they were at the recent Women's March).

What will the weather be like for March for our Lives Chicago?

Expect temperatures in the mid-30s and cloudy skies on Saturday morning, with a high of 40 degrees expected in the afternoon.

