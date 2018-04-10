Navy Pier’s Chicago Children’s Museum is getting a huge makeover

Chicago Children's Museum has called Navy Pier home since 1995—and the beloved attraction hasn't gotten much of a design facelift since then. For a while there, it looked like the museum might move to a new location in Grant Park, but it seems the current space (700 E Grand Ave) will be renovated instead.

Krueck + Sexton Architects are in the process of updating the museum's design to be more visitor-friendly, reimagining the way guests enter the space and get into ticketing areas. The renovation will also make handicap access and access for those with strollers more streamlined with a new elevator. Other updates include a new design for the museum's gift shop as well as a pedestrian bridge that's linked to Navy Pier's promenade.

Inside, the museum will get a new 35-foot climbing structure/sculpture (yippee!) called "Cloudbuster," which will be designed by Ganymede Design Group. Curbed reports that the museum's replica dino skeleton will be moved to a more prominent location. The renovated Chicago Children's Museum is scheduled to open in June.