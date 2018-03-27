O’Hare will offer new nonstop flights to New Zealand this year

If you caught the travel bug and are itching to hop on an international flight to somewhere far, far away, Air New Zealand and United Airlines have just the thing. In what will become O’Hare’s longest flight, Boeing 787 Dreamliners will cruise between Chicago and Auckland, New Zealand, three times a week, according to the Chicago Tribune. Just how long is the airtime on this insane mega-haul? The 8,184-mile journey will take approximately 15 to 16 hours.

The flights are available to book now and begin flying into and out of O’Hare on November 30—just in time for a little post-Thanksgiving getaway. According to Air New Zealand’s site, roundtrip pricing starts at a modest $1,098 from Chicago to Auckland and $1,198 from Chicago to Sydney. If you want to upgrade to premium economy, you’re looking at $2,298 and $2,498, respectively. There could be competition in the market soon: Earlier today Bloomberg Pursuits reported that Qantas Airways Ltd. is also looking into a direct flight that would connect Chicago to Australia. We’ll be over here waiting patiently for a flash sale.