Portillo’s new clothing line lets you wear your hot dog love on your sleeve

It's not enough to merely be a fan of a restaurant—if you really want to show your dedication, you need to sport some branded merch. In celebration of National Hot Dog Week (which apparently runs from July 15 through 21, though in Chicago it's always Hot Dog Week), Portillo's introduced a new line of clothing that allows you to show off just how much your love the locally based chain's Chicago-style cuisine.

The 1963 line—a nod to the year Portillo's was founded as a small hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois—includes four shirts inspired by the Portillo's menu that are already available for purchase via the restaurant's website. You can snag a shirt emblazoned with Portillo's dishes (we think they should have switched out the chopped salad for an Italian beef), a hoodie that depicts a detail shot of a Chicago-style dog and a tribute to the chain's signature dessert: a thick slice of chocolate cake. There's also a weird maternity shirt that posits the question: "Boy, girl or Portillo's cheese fries."

Unfortunately, hot dog fashion doesn't come cheap: You'll have to shell out $25 to $38 for a T-shirt or $85 for a hoodie. If you'd like to see the shirts in-person before you make your purchase, they'll be for sale at the Portillo's booth in ComplexCon's First We Feast Food Zone.

For now, feast your eyes on some shots of these mustard stain-prone threads.

Photograph: Courtesy Portillo's

Photograph: Courtesy Portillo's

