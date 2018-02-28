Replay is turning its Lincoln Park bar into an ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ pop-up

Get the gang together (especially the wild cards) and prepare to escalate the situation very quickly: an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia-themed pop-up bar is coming to Lincoln Park. As first reported by Food & Wine, Replay will pay tribute to the long-running FX comedy by recasting itself as Paddy's Pub, the fictional dive bar where the show's main characters work. This isn't the first time that Replay has whipped up an unofficial homage to a TV show—the arcade bar has previously given itself The Simpsons- and Rick and Morty-themed makeovers.

The It's Always Sunny tribute will take over Replay beginning at 3pm on Friday, March 9, and will culminate with a St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 that hopefully won't involve anyone kidnapping a leprechaun and tying it up in the bar's basement. According to the pop-up's Facebook page, Replay will host It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia trivia, serve authentic Philly cheesesteaks and stage a live musical revue performance of Charlie's paint fume-addled rock opera, "The Nightman Cometh," accompanied by Greenman, Dayman, and Nightman shots.

Naturally, the bar is mixing themed cocktails to mark the occasion, including Fight Milk (vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, cold brew coffee and vanilla cream), the Rum Ham (aged rum, BBQ bitters and sweet vermouth, served with a ham and pineapple garnish) and something called Riot Punch, served in a 64-ounce milk jug.

We're looking forward to seeing how Replay replicates the madcap atmosphere of It's Always Sunny, but we're picturing a more debaucherous version of Cheers, with a lot more screaming, Thunder Gun Express showing on all of the bar's TVs and plenty of guests approaching a brown-out.

