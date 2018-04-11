River North is getting a secret subterranean karaoke bar this spring

If you love belting it out to Prince, Kelly Clarkson and Whitney Houston, you'll want to keep an eye out on a multi-part opening that's already underway in River North. Found Chicago, a hotel located 613 N Wells St, opened its doors on Tuesday with private and shared rooms starting at $24 per night, according to the Chicago Tribune—but that's not the only thing that has us raising our brows. The space will also host a steakhouse, coffee bar and basement karaoke lounge.

The mixed-unit hotel partnered with Los Angeles-based hospitality group h.wood Group to lock in the onsite food and drink options. Blind Dragon, the speakeasy-style downstairs bar, is an h.wood Group concept with locations in L.A., Dubai and Arizona. The Tribune reports that the lounge will house a bar and three private karaoke suites; it's slated to open in May or June. Designer John Sofio of Built Inc. is charged with the hotel's decor, which extends downstairs to Blind Dragon. Judging by his work in L.A. (1OAK, Shorebar and Pink Taco), expect to see pops of color, funky furniture and retro touches throughout.

Though pricing and menus haven't been released for Chicago's iteration of Blind Dragon just yet, we scoped out L.A.'s outpost to get a feel for what we can expect. Situated in West Hollywood, that location offers three karaoke bottle-service packages that range from $425 to $1,000 and include two premium bottles of alcohol plus two food items; most single cocktails are priced at $16, and beer goes for $6–$7. The food menu is a jumble of Asian-inspired treats like chicken potstickers, short rib bao and seared albacore sashimi.

The h.wood Group will also helm the steakhouse and coffee bar, Mason and Mason&Mason, respectively, which are also expected to open by early June. Take the next two months to practice your go-to tune at Chicago's top karaoke bars so you're ready to show off come summer.