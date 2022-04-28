Rooftop Cinema Club officially launches in Chicago this summer

Want to watch a classic movie set against the backdrop of the Chicago skyline? We’ve got good news: Rooftop Cinema Club, the London-based movie theater experience, is bringing its outdoor screening series to a rooftop in Fulton Market this May.

Located on the fifth floor terrace of The Emily Hotel (311 N Morgan St), Rooftop Cinema Club promises an high-end approach to moviegoing, complete with tropical decor, lawn games, a range of seating options—including lounge chairs and loveseats—state-of-the-art LED screens, and individual wireless headphones. Guests can also order beer, wine, boozy slushies and snacks, plus a range of cocktails curated by The Emily Hotel’s mixologist.

“We’re more than just a movie—we’re a whole night out,” says founder Gerry Cottle, who launched the company in 2011. “Arrive early, get food, get drinks, play games and prepare to settle down to watch a movie at sunset.”

Rendering courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club

It’s the global chain’s first location in Chicago (following an aborted attempt to launch at the downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in 2016), with additional locations in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Diego.

A full screening schedule hasn’t been released yet, but guests can expect a roster of classics, cult films and recent releases that will be shown during multiple daily screenings. Programming kicks off with a showing of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and a number of other Chicago-based flicks (like The Breakfast Club and The Blues Brothers) over the course of opening weekend.

During the rest of the summer, keep an eye out for themed programming revolving around events like Pride Month (when the theater will show But I’m a Cheerleader) and the 4th of July (Grease, Independence Day). The theater will also host open caption screenings, plus sing-along screenings and other interactive events.

Rooftop Cinema Club will debut in Fulton Market on Thursday, May 26, and tickets—which range from $20–$30—go on sale May 3.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the type of seating available at the theater. It will feature lounge chairs, not Adirondack chairs.