  • News
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See Patti LuPone sing at Steppenwolf on March 5

By Kris Vire Posted: Tuesday January 30 2018, 11:02am

See Patti LuPone sing at Steppenwolf on March 5
Photograph: Axel Dupeux

Two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone wowed the internet with her performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. And now she’s coming to the Steppenwolf Theatre Company stage.

LuPone will be the latest Broadway diva to appear at Steppenwolf with gadfly personality (and accompanist extraordinaire) Seth Rudetsky, taking the stage on March 5. The concert and conversation, presented as part of Steppenwolf’s LookOut performance series, follow Rudetsky’s one-night appearances with Audra McDonald last spring and Chita Rivera in December.

LuPone, who won Tonys for her performances in Evita and Gypsy, last appeared in Chicago in 2016 in the Goodman Theatre’s pre-Broadway engagement of War Paint, for which she picked up another Tony nomination last year.

LuPone and Rudetsky will do two shows at Steppenwolf, at 6:30 and 9pm. Tickets ($79–$150) go on sale Tuesday, February 6 at 11am.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 565 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest