The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is scheduled to return for its second year on July 6 and 7, which means that downtown Chicagoans should prepare for a whole set of street closures and parking restrictions at the beginning of next month and even before then, as pre-race routines take over the city.

We're here to help.

Below, find a breakdown of all the traffic-adjacent disruptions to keep in mind starting right now.

Pre-race activity in Grant Park:

Monday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01am to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: Temporary road closure from 9pm to 2am on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr. to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

Wednesday, June 26 - Beginning at 8pm: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7pm: Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant street closures:

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7pm: Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 8am: Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 7pm: Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7pm: Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 1am: Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 9pm: Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6am on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 - Beginning at 6am: Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 - Beginning at 9pm: Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 - Beginning at 12:01am: Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

NASCAR race weekend street closures: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.



Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.