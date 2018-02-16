Take a look at Three Floyds’ gigantic proposed expansion of its brewery and brewpub

We're still no closer to getting a Three Floyds-affiliated taproom in Chicago, but the popular Indiana brewery has big plans for its headquarters in Munster. The Times of Northwest Indiana broke the story that Three Floyds has filed plans for an expansion of its current brewery and brewpub that would more than double the size of the facility. If approved, the expansion would increase the brewery's footprint from 57,000 square feet to 136,000 square feet.

Wrapping around the existing structures that make up Three Floyds' business park headquarters, the proposed expansion includes additions to the brewery's manufacturing, warehouse, retail, brewpub and office spaces. Renderings depict a striking, modern look for the new buildings, outfitted with giant windows and incorporating some of the brewery's distinctive branding. The plans also showcase a 16,706-square-foot beer garden that would allow for outdoor drinking and dining.

Most of these upgrades our overdue—anyone who has visited Three Floyds on a busy weekend knows that guests can usually expect to wait for a seat in the brewpub. Considering the demand for beers like Zombie Dust and Yum Yum, it's pretty amazing that the brewery's on-site store operates out of a room that isn't much larger than the brewpub's restrooms.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Three Floyds hopes to complete its expansion sometime in 2019 or 2020. Take a look at an additional rendering of the massive brewery expansion below.

Illustration: Courtesy HKS

