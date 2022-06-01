Take a look through the 2022 Taste of Chicago food and music lineups

The annual food and music extravaganza looks a little different this year.

It's official, folks: Taste of Chicago is back for 2022! After two years of pop-ups and other pandemic-era modifications, the city-run summertime tradition is returning to Grant Park for a three-day food and music fest in July, along with a handful of new events in neighborhoods across the city.

The main event will take place in Grant Park from July 8–10, bringing more than 30 food vendors as well as Chicago SummerDance lessons and free musical performances from acts like Nelly, Drive-By Truckers and Aterciopelados, which will be spread across three stages. Unlike previous years, you won't be paying with paper food and drink tickets this year—the fest is switching to cash and credit payments only.

In addition to the Grant Park festival, Taste of Chicago will expand to three new neighborhoods this year for smaller-scale, day-long celebrations in Austin, Pullman and Little Village (on June 11, 28 and 25, respectively). Similar to the pandemic-era Taste of Chicago To-go events, these fests will feature local restaurants and other cultural highlights from the neighborhood, including Chicago Blues Festival performances in Austin.

As usual, admission is free to all Taste of Chicago events. Ready to scarf down some food in the hot summer sun? Here's a breakdown of the food and music lineups for each Taste of Chicago event this year.

Taste of Chicago Austin

June 11 from noon–8pm at 5720 W Chicago Ave

Food vendors

Catered By Kish

Cooking from the Soul Catering

Cynthia's Gumbo Express

Doom Street Eats

Josephine's Southern Cooking

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle's Cupcakes

Razpachos

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Schweet Foods

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Whadda Jerk

Music schedule (presented by Soul City Blues)

noon–1pm: Mzz Reese

1:20–2:20pm: Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

2:40–3:40pm: Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band

4–5pm: Tail Dragger

5:20–6:20pm: Demetria Taylor

6:40–7:55pm: Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

Taste of Chicago Pullman

June 18 from noon–8pm at Pullman Park (11101 S Cottage Grove)

Food vendors

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle's Cupcakes

Cynthia's Gumbo Express

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

Catered By Kish

Taco Sublime

Razpachos

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Yum Dum

Chicago's Doghouse

Southside Grinds

Coffee Co

Jus Sandwiches

Burp Restaurant and catering

Truth Ribzzz

Music schedule (hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikall Entertainment)

1–1:45pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

1:50–2pm: Lizzie G

2:05–2:25pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

2:20–2:30pm: Peter Jerico

3:35–3:45pm: Jabba44x

4–4:10pm: Kine Melik

4:20–5pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

5:15–6pm: Chicago Band Roster Spotlight

6–6:45pm: Meagan McNeal

7–8pm: Aniba & The Soul Starz

SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Pullman

Noon: Salsa/Urbanity Dance Chicago

1pm: Line Dancing/Fre2Dance

2pm: Steppin'/Dawud and Lura Shareef

3pm: Footwork/The Urban Ark

noon–4pm: music by The Urban Ark

Taste of Chicago Little Village

June 25 from noon–8pm at Ortiz De Dominguez School (3000 S Lawndale Ave)

Food vendors

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle's Cupcakes

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

Taco Sublime

Razpachos

Yum Dum

Mr E Chef Catering LLC

Healthy Haven

Chicago's Doghouse

Prime Tacos

Healthy Substance

Carnitas Y Tacos

Maravatio

Ann's Flavored Cheesecakes

Music schedule

noon–12:15: Intro's

12:15–1:45pm: DJ Greedy

1–2pm: Jarochicanos

2:30–3:30pm: Braided Janes

4–5pm: Quinto Imperio

5:30–6:30pm: Malafacha

6:30–7:45pm: DJ Jes

Taste of Chicago Grant Park

Food vendors

Whadda Jerk

The Original Rainbow Cone

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Decadent Flavor

Ms Tittle's Cupcakes

Haire's Gulf Shrimp

Buona Beef

Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

La Cocinita Food Truck

Taco Sublime

Josephine's Cooking

Robinson's No.1 Ribs

Churro Factory

Yum Dum

Mr E Chef Catering LLC

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Doom Street Eats

Chicago's Doghouse

Prime tacos

Healthy Substance

Seoul Taco Chicago LLC

Eli's Cheesecake Company

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

BJ's Market & Bakery

Arun's Thai Restaurant

Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company

Tandoor Char House

Porkchop

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie's Pizza

Restaurante Franco Inc.

Main stage performances



Friday, July 8 – Hosted by DJ Mike P

5pm: Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6pm: AMI

7:15pm: Nelly



Saturday, July 9 – DJ Sandra Treviño

5pm: Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6pm: Girl K

7:15pm: Aterciopelados



Sunday, July 10 – DJ Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5pm: Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6pm: Local H

7:15pm: Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage performances



Friday, July 8

10:45am–1pm: DJ Janesita, Bandwith Chicago

12:30–2:15pm: DJ Ayana Contreras

4–5pm: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

5–6pm: Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz

6–8:30pm: Trqpiteca



Saturday, July 9

10:45am–2pm: DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago, Lane Tech Varsity Band

12:30–2pm: Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration

2–3:30pm: DJ Lady D

3:30–4:30pm: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

4:30–6:30pm: Sadie Woods

6:30–8:30pm: DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 10

10:45am–12:15pm: DJ Chuck Wren, Lakeside Pride Marching Band

12:15–2pm: DJ Mached

2–3:30pm: DJ Selah Say

Chicago SummerDance at Taste

Friday, July 8

noon: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1pm: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine

2pm: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3pm: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

noon–4pm: Music by DJ Mwelwa

Saturday, July 9

11:30am–1pm: A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers

1pm: Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2pm: East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3pm: Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1–4pm: Music by May I Have This Dance

Sunday, July 10

noon: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago

1pm: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae

2pm: Bachata / Chicago Dance

3pm: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice

noon–4pm: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad