Take a look through the 2022 Taste of Chicago food and music lineups

It's official, folks: Taste of Chicago is back for 2022! After two years of pop-ups and other pandemic-era modifications, the city-run summertime tradition is returning to Grant Park for a three-day food and music fest in July, along with a handful of new events in neighborhoods across the city.
The main event will take place in Grant Park from July 8–10, bringing more than 30 food vendors as well as Chicago SummerDance lessons and free musical performances from acts like Nelly, Drive-By Truckers and Aterciopelados, which will be spread across three stages. Unlike previous years, you won't be paying with paper food and drink tickets this year—the fest is switching to cash and credit payments only.
In addition to the Grant Park festival, Taste of Chicago will expand to three new neighborhoods this year for smaller-scale, day-long celebrations in Austin, Pullman and Little Village (on June 11, 28 and 25, respectively). Similar to the pandemic-era Taste of Chicago To-go events, these fests will feature local restaurants and other cultural highlights from the neighborhood, including Chicago Blues Festival performances in Austin.
As usual, admission is free to all Taste of Chicago events. Ready to scarf down some food in the hot summer sun? Here's a breakdown of the food and music lineups for each Taste of Chicago event this year.
Taste of Chicago Austin
June 11 from noon–8pm at 5720 W Chicago Ave
Food vendors
Catered By Kish
Cooking from the Soul Catering
Cynthia's Gumbo Express
Doom Street Eats
Josephine's Southern Cooking
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle's Cupcakes
Razpachos
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Schweet Foods
The Sole Ingredient Catering
Whadda Jerk
Music schedule (presented by Soul City Blues)
noon–1pm: Mzz Reese
1:20–2:20pm: Joe Pratt and The Source One Band
2:40–3:40pm: Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band
4–5pm: Tail Dragger
5:20–6:20pm: Demetria Taylor
6:40–7:55pm: Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials
Taste of Chicago Pullman
June 18 from noon–8pm at Pullman Park (11101 S Cottage Grove)
Food vendors
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle's Cupcakes
Cynthia's Gumbo Express
Auntie Vee's Kitchen
Catered By Kish
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Yum Dum
Chicago's Doghouse
Southside Grinds
Coffee Co
Jus Sandwiches
Burp Restaurant and catering
Truth Ribzzz
Music schedule (hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikall Entertainment)
1–1:45pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
1:50–2pm: Lizzie G
2:05–2:25pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
2:20–2:30pm: Peter Jerico
3:35–3:45pm: Jabba44x
4–4:10pm: Kine Melik
4:20–5pm: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
5:15–6pm: Chicago Band Roster Spotlight
6–6:45pm: Meagan McNeal
7–8pm: Aniba & The Soul Starz
SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Pullman
Noon: Salsa/Urbanity Dance Chicago
1pm: Line Dancing/Fre2Dance
2pm: Steppin'/Dawud and Lura Shareef
3pm: Footwork/The Urban Ark
noon–4pm: music by The Urban Ark
Taste of Chicago Little Village
June 25 from noon–8pm at Ortiz De Dominguez School (3000 S Lawndale Ave)
Food vendors
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms Tittle's Cupcakes
Auntie Vee's Kitchen
Taco Sublime
Razpachos
Yum Dum
Mr E Chef Catering LLC
Healthy Haven
Chicago's Doghouse
Prime Tacos
Healthy Substance
Carnitas Y Tacos
Maravatio
Ann's Flavored Cheesecakes
Music schedule
noon–12:15: Intro's
12:15–1:45pm: DJ Greedy
1–2pm: Jarochicanos
2:30–3:30pm: Braided Janes
4–5pm: Quinto Imperio
5:30–6:30pm: Malafacha
6:30–7:45pm: DJ Jes
Taste of Chicago Grant Park
Food vendors
Whadda Jerk
The Original Rainbow Cone
Don Paleta
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Decadent Flavor
Ms Tittle's Cupcakes
Haire's Gulf Shrimp
Buona Beef
Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
Auntie Vee's Kitchen
La Cocinita Food Truck
Taco Sublime
Josephine's Cooking
Robinson's No.1 Ribs
Churro Factory
Yum Dum
Mr E Chef Catering LLC
The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
Doom Street Eats
Chicago's Doghouse
Prime tacos
Healthy Substance
Seoul Taco Chicago LLC
Eli's Cheesecake Company
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
BJ's Market & Bakery
Arun's Thai Restaurant
Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company
Tandoor Char House
Porkchop
Esperanza Kitchen Delights
Connie's Pizza
Restaurante Franco Inc.
Main stage performances
Friday, July 8 – Hosted by DJ Mike P
5pm: Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
6pm: AMI
7:15pm: Nelly
Saturday, July 9 – DJ Sandra Treviño
5pm: Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
6pm: Girl K
7:15pm: Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10 – DJ Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
5pm: Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
6pm: Local H
7:15pm: Drive-By Truckers
Goose Island Stage performances
Friday, July 8
10:45am–1pm: DJ Janesita, Bandwith Chicago
12:30–2:15pm: DJ Ayana Contreras
4–5pm: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
5–6pm: Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
6–8:30pm: Trqpiteca
Saturday, July 9
10:45am–2pm: DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago, Lane Tech Varsity Band
12:30–2pm: Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
2–3:30pm: DJ Lady D
3:30–4:30pm: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30–6:30pm: Sadie Woods
6:30–8:30pm: DJ Mike P
Sunday, July 10
10:45am–12:15pm: DJ Chuck Wren, Lakeside Pride Marching Band
12:15–2pm: DJ Mached
2–3:30pm: DJ Selah Say
Chicago SummerDance at Taste
Friday, July 8
noon: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
1pm: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
2pm: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
3pm: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
noon–4pm: Music by DJ Mwelwa
Saturday, July 9
11:30am–1pm: A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
1pm: Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
2pm: East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
3pm: Merengue / May I Have This Dance
1–4pm: Music by May I Have This Dance
Sunday, July 10
noon: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
1pm: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
2pm: Bachata / Chicago Dance
3pm: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
noon–4pm: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad