The beloved dine-in ShowPlace ICON movie theater is reopening as an AMC

Chicagoans are still mourning the closure of ShowPlace ICON Theatre in the South Loop, which shut down this past summer after 15 years of delivering locals a luxury-like movie-going experience.

We have good news, though: AMC has just announced it is taking over the 90,000-square-foot space, which is home to 16 different screens. Movie-goers can soon expect to enjoy plush, power-recliner seats, a full concession menu and AMC's MacGuffins Bar concept. Although a different operator, we are pleased that the address will continue to be used as a much-needed theater. Cinephiles, rejoice!

“We are thrilled to be welcoming AMC to our lineup of dining, retail, fitness and lifestyle amenities here at Roosevelt Collection Shops," said Deirdre Larsen, the Property Management Director of Roosevelt Collection Shops, in a release. "Our center has long stood as a community hub and the addition of this highly anticipated new experience will bring with it endless opportunity for the community to enjoy quality time together on our grounds.”

ShowPlace did not offer a specific reason why it decided to shut down this past summer, but a spokesperson for Roosevelt Collection Shops, the retail complex where the cinema is located, noted that the decision was the result of Icon's "parent company ceasing all operations nationally."

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our guests for your unwavering support, loyalty and enthusiasm over the many years," read a sign posted that was posted on the front door of the theater in July.

AMC has not announced a specific opening date, but is planning to debut in the first quarter of 2025. We can't wait for next summer—there is just something about enjoying a blockbuster while sitting in an air-conditioned theater that really excites us.