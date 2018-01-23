The Bulls are giving away hats designed by JC Rivera and more Chicago artists

The Chicago Bulls already boast one of the most iconic logos in the NBA, but the team isn't averse to changing things up every once in a while (perhaps you saw the Chicago flag-inspired uniforms?) Last year, the Bulls teamed with BMO Harris Bank and tasked six Chicago artists, painters and illustrators with designing their own Bulls hats—right down to the graphics that are printed beneath the brim.

Instead of charging fans for these limited-edition hats, the Bulls are giving them away to the first 10,000 people through the gates at six United Center games. While hats designed by artists Elias Stein and Shannon Favia have already been given away at games on December 4 and January 17, respectively, four more are up for grabs in the coming weeks. Upcoming giveaways include a hat designed by local street artist JC Rivera, best known for his Bear Champ street art, and Brandon Breaux—the guy who designed all three of Chance the Rapper’s album covers. Here's the full remaining hat giveaway schedule:

January 26: Chuck Anderson

February 9: Mandy Adamick

March 2: JC Rivera

March 23: Brandon Breaux

Take a look at the complete lineup of limited-edition Bulls hats below and learn more about the headwear at the Chicago Artist Hat Series website.

