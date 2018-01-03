The Empty Bottle’s winter block party is returning in February

Who says that block parties have to be confined to Chicago's warmest months? The Empty Bottle's annual Music Frozen Dancing event brings live music, heat lamps and a couple hundred bundled-up attendees to a small stretch of Cortez Street each winter, reminding us that the joys of summer music festival season don't necessarily need to disappear when the mercury drops.

Last year's block party took place during a relatively mild weekend in March, but this year's edition on Saturday, February 17 promises to be a bit more frigid. The music starts at 1pm, with sets from psych-rock chameleons Thee Oh Sees, synth-punk duo ADULT, Brooklyn rockers B Boys, footwork DJ Taye and local punk act C.H.E.W. If your toes get to cold, you can warm up inside the Empty Bottle, where Lumpen Radio DJs will be spinning tunes.

As always, admission is free, Goose Island will have plenty of beverages and Bite Café will serve award-winning chili made by the champion of the forthcoming annual Chili-Synth Cook-Off. Find a warm coat and let this frosty party tide you over until ideal block party weather returns to Chicago.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.