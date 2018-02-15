The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Feb 15

1. Dance the night away at Slo ‘Mo, the Whistler’s monthly LGBTQ slow jams dance party. It starts at 9:30pm and is free to attend.

2. See a staging of playwright Calamity West’s latest, Hinter, at the Steep Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 8pm show start at $27.

3. Discover your dream whip at the Chicago Auto Show, the largest expo of its kind in the country. It’s happening at McCormick Place from 10am to 10pm, and adult admission is $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.