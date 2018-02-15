  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Feb 15

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday February 15 2018, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Feb 15
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Dance the night away at Slo ‘Mo, the Whistler’s monthly LGBTQ slow jams dance party. It starts at 9:30pm and is free to attend.

2. See a staging of playwright Calamity West’s latest, Hinter, at the Steep Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 8pm show start at $27.

3. Discover your dream whip at the Chicago Auto Show, the largest expo of its kind in the country. It’s happening at McCormick Place from 10am to 10pm, and adult admission is $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 524 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest