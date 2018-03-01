  • News
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Mar 1

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday March 1 2018

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Mar 1
1. Watch the writers behind ClickHole.com perform their monthly solo sketch and PowerPoint show, ClickHole at the Hideout. The show starts at 9pm and tickets are $10.

2. The One Earth Film Festival kicks off today, with social-justice-oriented movies screening across town all weekend. Tickets range from $6 to $20 per event.

3. See improviser Susan Messing perform in her weekly two-person show, Messing With A Friend, tonight at the Annoyance Theatre. The show is at 10:30pm and tickets are $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day. 

