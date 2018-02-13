  • News
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Feb 13

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday February 13 2018, 12:01am

Photograph: AJ Trela

1. Swing by the Chicago Athletic Association’s Valentine’s Day pastry centric pop-up, Cindy’s Bows & Eros. It’s open today from 2pm to 7pm.

2. Chicago Theatre Week continues on through Sunday. Don’t miss your chance to see live theater at massively discounted prices.

3. Laugh at your romantic woes at Hooking Up with the Second City, the comedy theater’s Valentine’s Day show. Tonight’s show is at 8pm and tickets start at $26.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 523 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

