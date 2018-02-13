The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Feb 13

1. Swing by the Chicago Athletic Association’s Valentine’s Day pastry centric pop-up, Cindy’s Bows & Eros. It’s open today from 2pm to 7pm.

2. Chicago Theatre Week continues on through Sunday. Don’t miss your chance to see live theater at massively discounted prices.

3. Laugh at your romantic woes at Hooking Up with the Second City, the comedy theater’s Valentine’s Day show. Tonight’s show is at 8pm and tickets start at $26.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.