  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Jan 2

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday January 2 2018, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Jan 2
Photographer: Samantha Tadelman

1. Admire the collection of turn-of-the-century posters at “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters” at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum. It’s open from 10am to 5pm and entry is $20.

2. Tickets are available to tonight’s 7:30pm staging of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, starting at $30.

3. See Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz’s “Backstroke of the West” at the Museum of Contemporary Art. It’s open from 10am to 8pm today, and entry is free for Illinois residents.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 475 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest