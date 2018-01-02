The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Jan 2

1. Admire the collection of turn-of-the-century posters at “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters” at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum. It’s open from 10am to 5pm and entry is $20.

2. Tickets are available to tonight’s 7:30pm staging of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, starting at $30.

3. See Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz’s “Backstroke of the West” at the Museum of Contemporary Art. It’s open from 10am to 8pm today, and entry is free for Illinois residents.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.