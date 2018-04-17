You can try on a space helmet to get a virtual view of what Earth looks like to astronauts

Not every kid who dreamed of being an astronaut when they grew up can actually go into orbit—not yet, anyway. But a select few visitors to the Adler Planetarium next Friday can put on a replica space helmet to get an astronaut’s-eye view of the Earth from space.

The Space Projection Helmets, as they’re called, use laser projection, custom optics and audio to offer a virtual-reality vantage point from outer space. And unlike most VR and AR headsets, the helmets permit you a full range of motion within the projection, so you can take in the whole field of vision just as an astronaut would.

The helmets visit the Adler on Friday, April 27 from 11am to 3pm, and the event is free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis. The VR experience is touring schools and museums around the country as a promotion for One Strange Rock, a new miniseries that’s currently airing on the National Geographic Channel.

The 10-episode series is hosted by Will Smith and counts filmmaker Darren Aronofsky among its producers. It looks at the how and why of life on Earth, employing the unique perspective of those who’ve temporarily escaped the planet; among the astronauts featured on the show are Nicole Stott, Jeff Hoffman, Leland Melvin, Mike Massimino, Peggy Whitson, Jerry Linenger, Chris Hadfield and Mae Jemison. One Strange Rock airs Mondays at 9pm central time on NatGeo.

