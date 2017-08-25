17 Chicago theater shows to see in September

The beginning of the theater season keeps sneaking earlier into August (and has already produced some can’t-miss shows—see the charming, just-extended Trevor at Writers Theatre and the Greenhouse’s chilling revival of Machinal). But in September comes the flood, and there’s plenty here of note, from the arrival of Ivo van Hove’s acclaimed A View from the Bridge to the inauguration of a new Latinx theater festival. Read on and start marking your September calendars.