17 Chicago theater shows to see in September

The fall theater season arrives with a flurry of new plays, musicals and revivals

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday August 25 2017

Photograph: Richard Haughton
The Toad Knew

The beginning of the theater season keeps sneaking earlier into August (and has already produced some can’t-miss shows—see the charming, just-extended Trevor at Writers Theatre and the Greenhouse’s chilling revival of Machinal). But in September comes the flood, and there’s plenty here of note, from the arrival of Ivo van Hove’s acclaimed A View from the Bridge to the inauguration of a new Latinx theater festival. Read on and start marking your September calendars.

September theater picks

A View from the Bridge

Belgian director Ivo van Hove made his Broadway debut with this bold revival of Arthur Miller’s 1955 drama about tangled loyalties among Italian-American dockworkers, winning the Tony Awards for Best Director and Best Revival of a Play. Now van Hove brings the production to the Goodman, which previously hosted his Dutch-language version of Mourning Becomes Electra in 2009.

Goodman Theatre | Chicago, IL , Loop Saturday September 9 2017 - Sunday October 15 2017
Chicago International Latino Theater Festival: Destinos

The new Chicago International Latino Theater Festival makes its debut this fall. The inaugural edition, dubbed Destinos, takes place from September 29 to October 29, and features visiting companies from Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, alongside productions from Chicago companies like Teatro Vista, Aguijón Theater and UrbanTheater Company.

By: Kris Vire Posted: Tuesday August 22 2017, 12:00am
The Toad Knew

This high-leaping, surrealistic piece from French cirque superstar (and Charlie Chaplin’s grandson) James Thierrée—his first Chicago visit since 2007’s Farewell Umbrella—also marks the opening of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s new playing space, the Yard.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater , Streeterville Tuesday September 19 2017 - Saturday September 23 2017
Fun Home

Victory Gardens opens the fall season with the 2015 Tony-winning musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, based on the graphic memoir by MacArthur “genius” grant cartoonist Alison Bechdel about coming to terms with her own sexuality as well as her father’s. Gary Griffin directs a cast led by Danni Smith and Rob Lindley.

Victory Gardens Biograph Theater , Sheffield & DePaul Tuesday September 19 2017 - Sunday November 12 2017
United Flight 232

The House Theatre of Chicago’s documentary play draws on interviews and news reports about a 1989 airliner crash in Sioux City, Iowa. The winner of Jeff Awards for Best Production and Best Ensemble following its acclaimed 2016 debut, it returns for a remount this fall.

Chopin Theatre , River West/West Town Friday September 1 2017 - Saturday October 21 2017
The Rembrandt

A museum guard (played by Francis Guinan) gives in to the urge to touch a famous painting, setting off an eons-spanning lesson in art appreciation in this time-hopping comic fantasy by Jessica Dickey (The Amish Project). Steppenwolf’s production also stars John Mahoney, Ty Olwin, Karen Rodriguez and Gabriel Ruiz.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company , Lincoln Park Thursday September 7 2017 - Sunday November 5 2017
The Fever

Brooklyn-based performance duo 600 HIGHWAYMEN (writer-directors Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone) visit the MCA Stage with a participatory performance in which Silverstone and Browde relate a story about a party and audience members are invited to become part of the action.

MCA Stage, Edlis Neeson Theater , Downtown Thursday September 7 2017 - Sunday September 10 2017
Bonnie & Clyde

This musical take on the infamous criminal couple, with a score by the infamous-in-his-own-way composer Frank Wildhorn, opened and closed on Broadway in December 2011. Kokandy Productions and director Spencer Neiman seek to refine its aim in this Chicago premiere, starring Desiree Gonzalez and Max DeTogne.

Theater Wit , Lake View Sunday August 27 2017 - Sunday October 15 2017
The Taming of the Shrew

Shakespeare lovers may never stop trying to find ways to “fix” Shrew’s off-putting misogyny. Chicago Shakes artistic director Barbara Gaines and writer Ron West give it another go, with a new framing device about suffragettes performing the play with an all-female cast.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater , Streeterville Saturday September 16 2017 - Sunday November 12 2017
A New Brain

This 1998 musical about a songwriter facing a risky brain surgery drew from the real-life experience of composer William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). It’s a show well suited for the intimate Theo Ubique treatment.

No Exit Cafe , Rogers Park Friday September 15 2017 - Sunday October 29 2017
Alias Grace

With The Handmaid’s Tale now firmly in the zeitgeist via Hulu, Rivendell debuts Jennifer Blackmer’s new stage adaptation of another Margaret Atwood novel. This one is based on the 19th-century true-crime tale of a Canadian girl who was convicted of murder but swore she had no memory of the crime.

Rivendell Theatre , Edgewater Friday September 1 2017 - Saturday October 14 2017
Night in Alachua County

After 17 years away, Violet returns home to rural Florida to face her demons—and maybe some actual demons—in this new play by Jennifer Rumberger, staged by the horror-focused WildClaw Theatre. Christopher M. Walsh directs.

The Den Theatre , Wicker Park Tuesday September 5 2017 - Saturday October 7 2017
The Heavens Are Hung in Black

Inspired casting alert: Lawrence Grimm plays Abraham Lincoln in playwright James Still’s portrait of the President in mourning for his young son. Louis Contey directs for Shattered Globe Theatre.

Theater Wit , Lake View Thursday September 7 2017 - Saturday October 21 2017
The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier

This new musical by Jay Paul Deratany, Keaton Wooden and Joe Stevens considers the life of Civil War soldier Albert Cashier, who began his life as Jennie Hodgers but lived out the rest of his days as a man.

Stage 773 , Lake View Thursday August 31 2017 - Sunday October 15 2017
Building the Wall

Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Robert Schenkkan’s rapid response to last fall’s presidential election, written in under a week, imagines a near future in which President Trump has declared martial law and rounded up immigrants into prison camps; the play is set in the aftermath, after a return to the rule of law. Stage Left Theatre mounts the Chicago premiere.

Athenaeum Theatre , Lake View Saturday September 16 2017 - Sunday October 22 2017
Our Town

The intimate Redtwist Theatre stages a revival of Thornton Wilder’s gimlet-eyed portrait of life and death in Grover’s Corners. James Fleming directs.

Redtwist Theatre , Edgewater Wednesday September 6 2017 - Sunday October 8 2017

