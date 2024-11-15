Subscribe
People ice skating at the park
Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Daley Park
Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Daley Park

Where to go ice skating in Chicago: 16 best rinks

Show off those figure eights while sliding around the best ice skating rinks in Chicago.

Emma Krupp
Written by Emma Krupp
Contributor: Erin Yarnall
Winters in Chicago are known to be particularly brutal, but that doesn’t mean that the city isn’t any fun throughout the season. Bundle up and head outside to go sledding or snowboarding, check out seasonally-themed activities, and, of course, hit the ice. Chicago, and its surrounding suburbs, are home to plenty of ice rinks to show off your skating skills, or work on them if you're still a novice. You don’t have to be an expert skater, or even own a pair of ice skates, to have a good time at one of the these spots around the city. The best skating rinks in Chicago offer skate rentals, for a fee, as well as lessons to help you skate circles around friends and family.

Chicago Park District ice rinks will open November 29. All outdoor rinks operate weather permitting, so call ahead to confirm availability.

Best ice skating rinks in Chicago

1. Maggie Daley Park

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Millennium Park
Maggie Daley Park
Maggie Daley Park
Photograph: Courtesy Maggie Daley Park

Situated in the heart of downtown Chicago with the city's sweeping skyline as a backdrop, the Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is a winter attraction unlike any other. Skaters can lace up and wind around a winding ice-covered path that's twice the length of a lap around a traditional rink. Reservations for the popular ice rink should be made in advance, as they tend to fill up quickly.

Admission to the Skating Ribbon is free Monday through Thursday and for 11am sessions Friday through Sunday (and $5 for other time slots Friday through Sunday, as well as holidays) if you bring your own skates. No skates? Entry is $17–$23 if you need to rent a pair. The Ribbon stays open through March (weather permitting) and even offers hours on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Buy ticket

2. Millennium Park

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Millennium Park
Millennium Park
Millennium Park
Photograph: Patrick L. Pyszka

Skate under the Chicago skyline and within eyeshot of the Chicago Christmas Tree at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park. Plus, take advantage of free skating lessons on most Saturdays and Sundays, where you can learn both beginner- and intermediate-level skills. Note that you'll need to make a free online reservation for both regular skating and lessons, and if it seems too warm to skate, call ahead—this rink is open through February 2, weather permitting.

3. The Peninsula Sky Rink

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
The Peninsula Sky Rink
The Peninsula Sky Rink
Photograph: Courtesy Peninsula Chicago/Booking.com

Located on the terrace of The Peninsula Chicago, the 2,100-square-foot Sky Rink offers ice skating in the shadows of the city's tallest buildings, all while overlooking Michigan Avenue. Show off your skills in a winter wonderland featuring snowflake lighting and festive music, and when you need to warm up, grab a hot drink and snack at the Chalet.

4. Fifth Third Arena

  • Things to do
  • United Center
Fifth Third Arena
Fifth Third Arena
Photograph: Courtesy Fifth Third Arena

If you’ve ever wanted to skate on the same ice as the Chicago Blackhawks, you’re in luck. Fifth Third Arena, which is just a few blocks from the United Center, serves as the NHL team’s practice space, and also offers up public skating times nearly every day. The arena also hosts its own adult and youth hockey leagues, and can be rented out for birthday parties or special events.

Admission: $12
Skate rentals: $5

https://media.timeout.com/images/105823908/image.jpg
Erin Yarnall
5. Wentworth Park

  • Things to do
  • Garfield Ridge
Wentworth Park
Wentworth Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Want to watch planes fly out of Midway while you glide across the ice? Wentworth Park is located just to the west of Chicago's South Side airport and houses a skating rink that's open to guests seven days a week. Pre-registration is required for open skate, and available here.

Admission: Free
Skate rentals: $7

6. Mt. Greenwood Park

  • Things to do
  • Mount Greenwood
Mt. Greenwood Park
Mt. Greenwood Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Not far from the Beverly Arts Center in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood, this ice rink offers skating programs, open skate times and provides a limited number of walkers for those just learning to skate. Pre-registration is required for open skate, and available here.

Admission: Free
Skate rentals: $7

7. Midway Plaisance Park

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Hyde Park
Midway Plaisance Park
Midway Plaisance Park
Photograph: Chicago Park District

During the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, Midway Plaisance Park was filled with amusement park rides and attractions. Today, the park serves as a connector between Jackson and Washington Park, and makes way for a sizable ice rink. Pre-registration is required for open skate, and available here.

Admission: Free
Skate rentals: $7

8. McKinley Park

  • Things to do
  • Mckinley Park
McKinley Park
McKinley Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Just off the South Western Avenue Boulevard, McKinley Park was built on a former horse racing track and has since become a popular green space for residents of Brighton Park and Back of the Yards. The park's ice rink is located near the intersection of Western Boulevard and West Pershing Road. Pre-registration is required for open skate, and available here.

Admission: Free
Skate rentals: $7

9. Warren Park

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • West Ridge
Warren Park
Warren Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

To the north of the delicious Indian restaurants that populate a section of Devon Avenue, you'll find Warren Park—it's the largest public park on the Far North Side of the city, and big enough to host its own ice rink. Pre-registration is required for open skate, and available here.

Admission: Free
Skate rentals: $7

10. Morgan Park Sports Center

  • Sports and fitness
  • Sports centers
  • Morgan Park
Morgan Park Sports Center
Morgan Park Sports Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

This Chicago Park District facility on the far Southwest Side offers a year-round, NHL-sized indoor ice rink (with programs in hockey and figure skating as well as open skate on weekends), a gymnastics center and a fitness center with cardio and yoga classes.

Admission: $5 adults/teens, $4 kids, $2 seniors
Skate rentals: $3

Book online
11. McFetridge Sports Center

  • Sports and fitness
  • Irving Park
  • price 2 of 4
McFetridge Sports Center
McFetridge Sports Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

McFetridge Sports Center, located in Irving Park, regularly hosts competitive and recreational ice skating, hockey and tennis programs, as well as special events. Open skate is available every day at specific hours, so be sure to check the schedule before you drop in.

Admission: $5 adults/teens, $4 kids
Skate rentals: $3

Book online
13. Franklin Park Ice Arena

Franklin Park Ice Arena
Franklin Park Ice Arena
Photograph: Shutterstock

Some people can go ice skating once, or just a few times, and that’s enough for them, but for avid ice skaters in the Chicago area, the Franklin Park Ice Arena in nearby suburban Franklin Park offers season passes ($50 resident/$95 non-resident) to its ice rink, which allows passholders the opportunity to visit as much as they want. The ice arena, which is operated by the Park District of Franklin Park, offers public skating times every day (twice a day on Wednesdays and Saturdays) for $7.

Admission: $7
Skate rentals: $3

https://media.timeout.com/images/105823908/image.jpg
Erin Yarnall

14. American Heartland Ice Arena

American Heartland Ice Arena
American Heartland Ice Arena
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lincolnwood’s American Heartland Ice Arena might not be within the city limits of Chicago, but it’s still easily accessible by CTA and Pace. The arena has public skating times available just about every day, as well as ice skating and hockey lessons.

Admission: $11 adults, $9 kids
Skate rentals: $5

https://media.timeout.com/images/105823908/image.jpg
Erin Yarnall
15. Skatium Ice Arena

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Skokie
Skatium Ice Arena
Skatium Ice Arena

Outdoor ice rinks can only operate during the winter, because they need cold weather to keep the ice frozen. Indoor ice rinks, like Skokie’s Skatium Ice Arena, are open all year long, and Skatium offers public ice skating times most days. The ice arena also hosts figure skating competitions, and is home to the Mammoth Amateur Hockey Association, a youth ice hockey league.

Admission: $7
Skate rentals: $3

https://media.timeout.com/images/105823908/image.jpg
Erin Yarnall
