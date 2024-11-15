Winters in Chicago are known to be particularly brutal, but that doesn’t mean that the city isn’t any fun throughout the season. Bundle up and head outside to go sledding or snowboarding, check out seasonally-themed activities, and, of course, hit the ice. Chicago, and its surrounding suburbs, are home to plenty of ice rinks to show off your skating skills, or work on them if you're still a novice. You don’t have to be an expert skater, or even own a pair of ice skates, to have a good time at one of the these spots around the city. The best skating rinks in Chicago offer skate rentals, for a fee, as well as lessons to help you skate circles around friends and family.

Chicago Park District ice rinks will open November 29. All outdoor rinks operate weather permitting, so call ahead to confirm availability.