13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture

Art, Sculpture Gliptoteka , Zagreb Friday October 26 2018 - Sunday November 11 2018
© Vladimir Novak

The exhibition for the 13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture presents 130 pieces of work by 107 artists, alongside an independent exhibition of the winner of the Grand Prize of the last Triennial, Neven Bilić. Now thirty six years old, the Triennial of Croatian Sculpture is the country's most prestigious sculpture event and displays contemporary works created since its previous installment. 

Venue name: Gliptoteka
Address: Medvedgradska 2
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun 10am-2pm
Transport: Bus 105
Event website: http://gliptoteka.mdc.hr/opci_podaci.aspx
    • Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
