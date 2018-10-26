13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture
The exhibition for the 13th Triennial of Croatian Sculpture presents 130 pieces of work by 107 artists, alongside an independent exhibition of the winner of the Grand Prize of the last Triennial, Neven Bilić. Now thirty six years old, the Triennial of Croatian Sculpture is the country's most prestigious sculpture event and displays contemporary works created since its previous installment.
|Venue name:
|Gliptoteka
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Medvedgradska 2
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon closed, Tue-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun 10am-2pm
|Transport:
|Bus 105
|Event website:
|http://gliptoteka.mdc.hr/opci_podaci.aspx
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna
-
- Gliptoteka Adults: 20 kuna, children, students, pensioners: 10 kuna, family ticket: 40 kuna