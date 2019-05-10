CRŠ Zagreb Comic Con

Art, Drawing and illustration Croatian Association of Artists , Zagreb Friday May 10 2019 - Sunday May 12 2019 Free
Zagreb Comic Con
© CRŠ Zagreb Comic Con

The oldest and one of the biggest comics conventions in the country

Comic strips and graphic novels galore, with a plethora of stands representing publishers, bookshops and second-hand dealers. Among the international guests signing books this year will be Italian illustrator Ivo Milazzo, famous for working on Tarzan, Diabolik and Sylvester strips. 

 

Venue name: Croatian Association of Artists
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4611 818
Address: Trg žrtava fašizma 16
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Usually closed on Monday and Tuesday. 9am-9pm daily, depending on programme and specific gallery
Transport: Trams 1, 9, 13, 17 to Trg žrtava fašizma
Event website: http://www.zagrebcomiccon.com/en/homepage-2
Static map showing venue location
    • Croatian Association of Artists free of charge
    • Croatian Association of Artists free of charge
    • Croatian Association of Artists free of charge