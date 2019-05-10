CRŠ Zagreb Comic Con
The oldest and one of the biggest comics conventions in the country
Comic strips and graphic novels galore, with a plethora of stands representing publishers, bookshops and second-hand dealers. Among the international guests signing books this year will be Italian illustrator Ivo Milazzo, famous for working on Tarzan, Diabolik and Sylvester strips.
|Venue name:
|Croatian Association of Artists
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg žrtava fašizma 16
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Usually closed on Monday and Tuesday. 9am-9pm daily, depending on programme and specific gallery
|Transport:
|Trams 1, 9, 13, 17 to Trg žrtava fašizma
|Event website:
|http://www.zagrebcomiccon.com/en/homepage-2
-
- Croatian Association of Artists free of charge
