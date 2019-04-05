Dušan Džamonija exhibition: Fifties/Sixties

Art, Architecture Art Pavilion , Zagreb Friday April 5 2019 - Sunday May 5 2019
Dušan Džamonija exhibition: Fifties/Sixties
©Croatia Infiltration

Džamonija (1928-2009) was an outstanding abstract sculptor whose trademark metallic forms are visible throughout Croatia, whether in World War II Partisan memorials, public monuments, or gallery pieces in public museums. This broad-based exhibition includes early-period, figurative sculptures which might come as something of a surprise to those who know Džamonija primarily as a master of the bold geometric form.

Venue name: Art Pavilion
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4876 487
Address: Trg kralja Tomislava 22
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Thur 11am-8pm, Fri 11am-9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-8pm. Last friday in the month 11am-10pm.
Transport: Trams 2, 4, 6, 9, 13 to Glavni kolodvor
Event website: https://www.umjetnicki-paviljon.hr/en/portfolios/dusan-dzamonja-fifties-sixties
Static map showing venue location
