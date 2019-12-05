Flow: Consuelo Palma exhibition

Zagreb-based Chilean artist exhibits her sculptures and paintings

Consuelo Palma is a Chilean artist who has been living in Zagreb for more than 10 years. The two chief mediums in which she works are sculpture and painting, both of which feature within this exhibition. The sculptures represent apachetas, stone monuments formed as an altar by travellers on the road and dedicated to Pachamama, the divinity of the ancient Inca. Often, these monuments were marked with messages, prayers, flowers and gifts and serve as a protection for the road's travellers. Consuelo mimicks these monuments with her ceramic sculptures, perhaps indicating the lingering feeling of being a transitory guest, whereas her paintings include glimpses of Croatian land and city-scapes and imply a greater attachment.