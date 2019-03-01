The largest exhibition of art from the Futurism movement ever assembled in Croatia

'Futurism, Dynamism and Colour' is the largest collection of art from the Futurism movement ever assembled in Croatia. The exhibition is comprised of several hundred paintings and some sculpture and contains major works from all of the key figures of the movement. Futurism was a highly influential artistic movement that was created in Italy in the early 20th century. It steadfastly rejected ideas and notions of the past, ditching them for fresh and untried new possibilities which emphasised the speed, technology, youth, violence and objects of the modern world. It celebrated man's ability to overcome nature and natural order. A radical, avant-garde movement, Futurism looked to break society free of the staid and old and could be seen not only in painting and sculpture, but also in ceramics, graphic design, industrial design, interior design, urban design, theatre, film, fashion, textiles, literature, music, architecture and even cooking. The artists featured in the exhibition include Carlo Carrà, Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Achille Funi, Gerardo Dottori, Enrico Prampolini, Robero M. Baldessari, Achille Lega, Gino Severini, Fortunato Depero, Luigi Russolo, Primo Conti, Mario Nannini, Julius Evola, Pippo Rizzo, Alberto de Pistoris and Vittirio Corona.