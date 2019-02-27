12 incredible works from the new Futurism exhibition at MSU

Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art is showcasing the largest collection of art from the Futurism movement ever assembled in Croatia. The exhibition, which is called 'Futurism, Dynamism and Colour' is comprised of several hundred paintings and some sculpture, contains major works from all of the key figures of the movement.











Futurism was a brief but highly influential artistic movement that was created in Italy in the early 20th century. It steadfastly rejected ideas and notions of the past, ditching them for fresh and untried new possibilities which emphasised the speed, technology, youth, violence and objects of the modern world. It celebrated man's ability to overcome nature and natural order.







A radical, avant-garde movement, Futurism looked to break society free of the staid and old, including unjust hierarchies. It was at times apolitical, but at others, especially later, it was so in loathing of Imperialism that some contributors openly held revolutionary aims, others even condoning fascism as a means to escape Imperial control.











At the time, its contributors viewed Futurism as a completely new way of thinking for a new era. Futurism was therefore applicable to every artistic endeavour and could be seen not only in painting and sculpture but also in ceramics, graphic design, industrial design, interior design, urban design, theatre, film, fashion, textiles, literature, music, architecture and even cooking.











While the art of Futurism is exciting and easily enjoyable to this day, the cuisine of the Futurists is less so. The 'Manifesto of Futurist Cooking' (Futurists absolutely loved manifestos!) advocated the abolition of the knife, fork and pasta, the latter due to it supposedly causing 'lassitude, pessimism and lack of passion'. One Futurist meal was entitled 'Milk in a Green Light' which consisted of a large bowl of cold milk served with honey, black grapes, red radishes and illuminated by a green light.











Although it was born in Italy and the movement effectively finished by the First World War, Futurism spread to artistic communities in many other countries, surviving in several of these. It went on to influence other new art movements such as Art Deco, Constructivism, Precisionism, Rayonism and Vorticism.



The artists featured in the exhibition include Carlo Carrà, Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Achille Funi, Gerardo Dottori, Enrico Prampolini, Robero M. Baldessari, Achille Lega, Gino Severini, Fortunato Depero, Luigi Russolo, Primo Conti, Mario Nannini, Julius Evola, Pippo Rizzo, Alberto de Pistoris and Vittirio Corona.



The exhibition has its grand opening is at 7pm on Friday 1 March and it runs until Saturday 20 April.