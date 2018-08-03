Right in the middle of Primošten town centre, Galerija Art of Metal (ulica Svetog Jurja 18) is one of those curious little galleries you find around Dalmatia, run by some strangely talented craftsman or artist whose wares are completely unique. In this case, it’s Davor Drilo, whose intricate figures fashioned in metal are taking part in activities such as playing the guitar, working out at the gym, relaxing in a hammock or riding a motorbike. Even if you find nothing that takes your fancy, it’s worth a browse around the workshop.