© Impulse Festival

Art, Mixed media Various venues in Rijeka , Rijeka Monday March 30 2020 - Sunday April 5 2020
Eagerly-anticipated music and multimedia festival makes its seventh annual appearance in the venues and streets of Rijeka. It's the 10th annual season for the event's promoters Distune and they've pulled out all the stops for the occasion, not least because this is the installment which takes place during Rijeka's Capital Of Culture year.

