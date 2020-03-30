Impulse Festival
Eagerly-anticipated music and multimedia festival makes its seventh annual appearance in the venues and streets of Rijeka. It's the 10th annual season for the event's promoters Distune and they've pulled out all the stops for the occasion, not least because this is the installment which takes place during Rijeka's Capital Of Culture year.
Details
Event website:
https://www.facebook.com/ImpulsefestivalRi
Venue name:
Various venues in Rijeka
Address:
|
Rijeka
51000