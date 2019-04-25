Mersad Berber
Bosnian painter Berber (1940-2012) was enormously popular in the Eighties, when he was one of the highest-earning artists in then-Yugoslavia. Although popular with collectors, his dreamy mélange of lifelike portraiture and surreal background detail was overlooked by the contemporary art establishment, and it’s now high time his work was given a second look.
|Venue name:
|Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
|Transport:
|All trams to main square then funicular
|Event website:
|http://gkd.hr/izlozba/mersad-berber