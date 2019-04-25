Mersad Berber

Art, Painting Galerija Klovićevi Dvori , Upper Town Thursday April 25 2019 - Friday June 21 2019
Mersad Berber Exhibition
© Galerija Klovićevi Dvori

Bosnian painter Berber (1940-2012) was enormously popular in the Eighties, when he was one of the highest-earning artists in then-Yugoslavia. Although popular with collectors, his dreamy mélange of lifelike portraiture and surreal background detail was overlooked by the contemporary art establishment, and it’s now high time his work was given a second look.

Venue name: Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4851 926
Address: Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
Transport: All trams to main square then funicular
Event website: http://gkd.hr/izlozba/mersad-berber
Static map showing venue location
    • Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
    • Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
    • Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
    • Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
    • Galerija Klovićevi Dvori