Nikola Reiser exhibition

Retrospective covering six decades of paintings by one of the leading lights of Croatia's contemporary canon

Nikola Reiser was born in Samobor, to the east of Zagreb, in 1918 and painted continuously from his teenage years, before he enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb, right up until his death in 2010. His lengthy career traveled through many phases, from the sketches he drew documenting life as a Partisan soldier, to his work in the '50s in which he refused to conform wholly to the abstract and avant-garde trends of the socialist era. Reiser traveled and lived in France, Sweden, Italy and France and was exhibited many times internationally. His work eventually settled around four main themes; portraits, landscapes, still life and figures. Around 200 works are on show, loaned from numerous museums and private collections. Reproductions of some of Reiser's best known works are also on sale at the gallery.