Ten paintings from the Nikola Reiser exhibition

An extensive new exhibition of works by Croatian painter Nikola Reiser is about to open. The exhibition, to be held at Galerija Klovićevi Dvori, will be one of the biggest retrospectives the famous painter has ever received. Around 200 works will be on show, loaned from numerous museums and private collections.













Nikola Reiser was born in Samobor, to the east of Zagreb, in 1918 and painted continuously from his teenage years, before he enrolled at the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb, right up until his death in 2010. His lengthy career traveled through many phases, from the sketches he drew documenting life as a Partisan soldier, to his work in the '50s in which he refused to conform wholly to the abstract and avant-garde trends of the socialist era.















Reiser traveled and lived in France, Sweden, Italy and France and was exhibited many times internationally. His work eventually settled around four main themes; portraits, landscapes, still life and figures. Reproductions of some of Reiser's best known works will be on sale at the gallery. The exhibition opens on the second floor of the Klovićevi Dvori Gallery on Thursday 8 November and runs until 3 February 2019. Entrance to the exhibition is 30 kuna.















