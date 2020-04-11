'On Easter' by August Šenoa, one of Croatia's greatest writers An English translation of poem 'O Uskrsu' by the legendary August Šenoa

If you haven't yet heard of August Šenoa - you may already know him better than you think. Maybe you've eaten a summertime ice cream next to his statue on Zagreb's famous Zrinjevac Park. You might have enjoyed a beer in his old stomping ground, pub Pod Starim Krovovima. Or maybe you've meandered down Šenoa's street next to King Tomislav Square, in a post-Advent mulled wine daze. Either way, there's a reason his likeness and impact are so prevalent across Zagreb and beyond.

Zagreb-born August Šenoa (1838-1881) is one of the most iconic and influential literary figures of all time in Croatia. This Easter, we're giving you a special, poetic treat (if you've still got space after all of the lamb, ham and cake). Read on for an exclusive English translation of poem 'O Uskrsu' by August Šenoa.

On Easter

August Šenoa

On Easter back then, even now I recall,

The morning sun did toward us veer,

Full of life, of youth, I ran to you all,

Toward my village small and dear.

Two tall poplar trees there stood side by side,

Two guardians loyal of home,

Behind the fence, hear the dog bark with pride,

By the house, an old church stood on loam.

In the yard area a wooden barn and a shed,

In their midst a wooden well stands still,

Hear the pigeon’s wail, the rooster’s call dread,

A violet wreathe adorns the windowsill.

Behind the house, pretty garden rows twine,

Carnations and roses bloom bright,

And even beyond, to a green forest winds,

An endless pathway narrow and white.

‘Twas on Easter back then, when Salvation rose,

And when the plains trembled with gold,

The bells rang out, without repose,

The glory of God’s son behold.

All around lurk holy silence and peace,

Then suddenly villages glow with light,

From all of their streets they release,

Croatian women folk dressed in white;

To the roads Croatian commoners are bound,

While their cheeks rosy joy enshrouds,

Then the air fills with rural bell sounds,

And hurriedly scamper away the crowds.

On Easter back then, in a garden repose,

I lay; the skies were blue, and sweet,

My lover beside me – oh, God knows,

Just with how much happiness my heart beat!

Her golden locks fell on her chest,

a tiny flower in her hair,

While her face, any angel’s shyness could best,

Her eyes had a holy day’s flair.

On her lips floated a most lovely smile,

And then, flared up our first kiss,

Our two souls became one after a while,

Our hearts fired up with bliss.

At once life stopped, the bells quiet grew,

The skies, the green meadows were as heaven nice,

In that moment, we angels were two,

Embracing in God’s own paradise!

On Easter back then; oh my God,

For that day my heart with longing screams!

Oh God, I beg you, let me again be so awed,

If only sometimes, in my dreams!

Translation by Lara Rasin.

Find the Croatian original here.