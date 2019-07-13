Pula Film Festival

Art, Film and video Pula Amphitheatre , Pula Saturday July 13 2019 - Sunday July 21 2019
Pula Film Festival
© Pula Film Festival

Running since 1953 even before Cannes, the Pula Film Festival is partly held in the city’s historic Roman amphitheatre, which transforms into an open-air cinema and venue for opening night and the award ceremonies. The agenda includes Croatian and international films as well as a student programme, evening concerts and audience interaction with well known personalities from the world of film.

Venue name: Pula Amphitheatre
Address: Flavijevska street
Pula
52100
Price: 25kn - 150kn
Event website: http://www.pulafilmfestival.hr/en
    • Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
