Pula Film Festival
Running since 1953 even before Cannes, the Pula Film Festival is partly held in the city’s historic Roman amphitheatre, which transforms into an open-air cinema and venue for opening night and the award ceremonies. The agenda includes Croatian and international films as well as a student programme, evening concerts and audience interaction with well known personalities from the world of film.
|Venue name:
|Pula Amphitheatre
|Address:
|
Flavijevska street
Pula
52100
|Price:
|25kn - 150kn
|Event website:
|http://www.pulafilmfestival.hr/en
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn
-
- Pula Amphitheatre 25kn - 150kn