Split Format

First annual festival of photography in Split, organised by the city's 100 year old Fotoklub Split now in its second edition
The second edition of the first annual photography festival organised by the 100-year-old and nationally protected Fotoklub Split. During the festival's 16 days there will be workshops, lectures and several equipment showcases, located at various venues in the city, at which visitors can try some of the newest photography equipment.
|https://www.facebook.com/SplitFormat
|Fotoklub Split
Marmontova 5
Split
21000